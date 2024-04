ADVERTISEMENT

Vittorio Valente has been appointed CEO of All3Media Deutschland, after having served as managing director of All3Media’s filmpool entertainment.

Valente will be joined at All3Media Deutschland by filmpool entertainment COO Felix Wesseler, who takes on the role of the German group’s COO.

Taco Rijssemus is exiting his post as CEO of All3Media Deutschland for personal reasons to pursue new opportunities.

Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media, said: “Germany is a very important market for us, and I am excited that Vittorio Valente will now step into the leadership role of the All3Media German business.

“Vito is a brilliant producer and an accomplished business leader who has built filmpool entertainment into one of the most successful and well-respected production companies in the country. I am delighted that he will lead our German business as we embark on the next phase of the Group’s growth, bolstering our scripted and unscripted program slates.”

Valente said: “I am thrilled to take on my new role at All3Media and am eager to lead the organization to further success. Working with some of the industry’s strongest talents has been, and will continue to be, my core interest, alongside a focus on building the German business.

“I am also happy that in Felix we have an experienced COO to work with all of our German companies—a manager who has a fantastic reputation for being both an enabler for production teams and a great international networker.”