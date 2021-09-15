Thursday, September 16, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Anton Takes Stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch

Anton Takes Stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton has acquired a stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch as part of an ongoing investment in the studio’s continued growth and expansion.

The plan is also to partner on a development slate of high-end feature films. Anton will finance, co-produce and handle sales on the films that come through the agreement.

SunnyMarch Principal and Producer Adam Ackland said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Anton as we look to this next phase of growth for SunnyMarch. Together we plan to bring audiences ambitious, cinematic and original work from an eclectic range of filmmakers.”

Raybaud added: “SunnyMarch’s outstanding creative instincts and ability to identify first-class material is central to its successful track record, and we look forward to supporting the team to further expand its development of exciting original productions.”











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Ted Lasso Scores Top Honors at TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has revealed the winners of its 37th annual TCA Awards, which recognized the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso with three wins.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.