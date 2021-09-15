Anton Takes Stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch

ADVERTISEMENT

Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton has acquired a stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch as part of an ongoing investment in the studio’s continued growth and expansion.

The plan is also to partner on a development slate of high-end feature films. Anton will finance, co-produce and handle sales on the films that come through the agreement.

SunnyMarch Principal and Producer Adam Ackland said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Anton as we look to this next phase of growth for SunnyMarch. Together we plan to bring audiences ambitious, cinematic and original work from an eclectic range of filmmakers.”

Raybaud added: “SunnyMarch’s outstanding creative instincts and ability to identify first-class material is central to its successful track record, and we look forward to supporting the team to further expand its development of exciting original productions.”