European film and TV studio Anton Capital Entertainment has secured more than €100 million ($108 million) in new financing from BlackRock.

The venture, led by founder and CEO Sébastien Raybaud, aims to expand its film and TV series output with the financing injection. The company is looking to produce ten features a year, with a focus on commercial European English-language projects for a global audience in the action, thriller, horror and sci-fi arenas.

“We have an amazing development and production team in place focused on creating high quality, premium entertainment,” Raybaud said. “Partnering and working with the very best A-list cast and top-tier filmmakers, our goal is to produce films and series across all commercial genres on a global scale. This exciting investment from BlackRock allows us to greenlight more ambitious projects, and expand these partnerships with exceptional film and TV producers. We have built a fantastic, well-capitalized company with a bold vision. We are ready to execute our future growth strategy.”

“Our investment approach seeks out unique, compelling opportunities outside of core private markets, and we see significant potential in television and film,” said Paul Braude, chief investment officer and head of BlackRock’s Direct Private Opportunities Group. “We have been impressed by Anton’s success to date and are pleased to contribute to its ongoing growth.”