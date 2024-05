ADVERTISEMENT

Comcast has formally unveiled Xfinity StreamSaver, a new bundle that will be made available to its subscribers delivering access to Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ for an additional $15 per month.

New and existing Xfinity internet and TV customers can sign up for the new bundle, which launches nationwide next week. It includes a subscription to Netflix standard with ads, Peacock Premium and Apple TV+. Comcast says the package will deliver to considers savings of more than 30 percent. Subscribers can also combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for $30 a month, delivering 40-plus cable channels as well as more than 20 FAST services.

“StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” said Dave Watson, CEO of connectivity and platforms at Comcast. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”