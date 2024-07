ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has struck a deal to exclusively produce and distribute new series and movies by Japanese producer Aki Isoyama for the next five years.

Isoyama’s most recent hit, the time-traveling comedy Extremely Inappropriate!, topped Netflix’s most-watched list in Japan for three weeks running. Last June, Let’s Get Divorced, which she produced with a screenplay co-written by Kankuro Kudo and Shizuka Oishi, was exclusively distributed by Netflix worldwide and garnered significant attention.

Isoyama has worked with Kudo, an acclaimed screenwriter, on many series, including Extremely Inappropriate!, Let’s Get Divorced, Ikebukuro West Gate Park, Kisarazu Cat’s Eye and Story of My Family!!! She will again team up with Kudo for her first title to be produced under the new Netflix deal.

“Netflix offers many kinds of local stories, and I saw this partnership as an opportunity to add more uplifting works from Japan,” Isoyama said. “I want to share a different side of modern Japan beyond period dramas and traditional imagery often seen in foreign films. With streaming amplifying our stories to global audiences, cultural barriers are breaking down, diversity and freedom in storytelling are increasing, and even Japan’s traditional business practices are evolving. I want to create optimistic, human-centered works that reflect today’s reality. This new format builds on my experience as a terrestrial TV producer, and I’m thrilled by the daily discoveries and look forward to partnering with Netflix.”

Kaata Sakamoto, VP of content at Netflix in Japan, commented: “Isoyama’s work always captures the zeitgeist, posing deep questions while remaining captivating and charming. She is a master storyteller who showcases Japan and its culture in an uplifting and entertaining way. We’re excited to see what new stories Aki Isoyama will create with Netflix, highlighting Japan’s allure to a global audience.”