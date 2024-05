ADVERTISEMENT

HBO has given a ten-episode series order for a new half-hour comedy starring Steve Carell from Ted Lasso and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy nominee Matt Tarses (Scrubs, The Goldbergs).

The single-camera comedy will be set on a college campus and center on an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter. Lawrence and Tarses will write the first episode and executive produce.

The untitled project is being produced by Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals. Lawrence, Ingold and Liza Katzer are executive producing for Doozer Productions, alongside Tarses and Carell.

“The combination of Steve Carell and Bill Lawrence promises to be full of great laughs, warmth and charm,” said Amy Gravitt, executive VP of HBO and Max comedy programming. “We’re thrilled to be the home for this long overdue collaboration.”

“HBO has long been a standard bearer of quality TV,” Lawrence commented. “Getting to do a show there with Steve Carell is an immediate career highlight for Matt and me. Nothing can go wrong now.”

Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, added, “We’re so excited to be collaborating with the dream team of Steve Carell, Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses on what is sure to be a brilliant new series. Collectively, they have been at the center of some of the most iconic and successful shows in television history. With thanks to our partners at HBO, we look forward to bringing them together to deliver the next great comedy.”