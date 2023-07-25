David McGuire Departing Telepictures After 30-Plus Years

ADVERTISEMENT

David McGuire, executive VP of programming and development for Warner Bros. Television Group’s Telepictures, will be departing the role after more than 30 years with the company.

In his position, McGuire oversaw all aspects of creative affairs for first-run syndicated series, unscripted series and digital content developed and produced by Telepictures. Most recently, he oversaw the launch of The Jennifer Hudson Show. He also helped build The Ellen DeGeneres Show into an Emmy-winning hit.

Other projects overseen by McGuire include EXTRA, Judge Mathis, The People’s Court, The Real and TMZ.

Beyond first-run syndication, McGuire developed, in conjunction with DeGeneres, Family Game Fight, Ellen’s Next Great Designer, Ellen’s Game of Games and Little Ellen. Additional Telepictures programs produced under his tenure are Paris in Love and Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice.

His departure comes as a result of a restructuring following the announcement of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television President Mike Darnell’s decision to leave the Warner Bros. Television Group.

“David is an institution in this business, a huge part of the great success Telepictures has built over the years,” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “He has been a tremendous colleague and a great friend to so many. We wish him nothing but the best and can only thank him profusely for his 33 years of brilliant service to the company.”

“I’ve loved my time here at Telepictures and will treasure the memories of all the successes we built here together,” added McGuire. “It’s an incredible team, and I know they’ll continue to flourish as they take on the many challenges and opportunities being posed by our always-changing business.”