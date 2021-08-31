Hacks Co-Creators Ink Overall Deal with WBTVG

ADVERTISEMENT

Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs and their production company, Paulilu Productions, have signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG).

Under the exclusive, multiyear deal, Aniello and Downs will develop original TV programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and the broadcast networks. In addition, WBTVG will now be the exclusive home for all of Paulilu Productions’ new television ventures.

Before the deal, Aniello and Downs co-created HBO Max’s hit comedy series Hacks, which debuted in May and has already been renewed for a second season. The first season has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Aniello and Downs (with Jen Statsky) are nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Aniello is nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Aniello and Downs said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at WBTVG, as we have long admired the work they do. Also, we heard they’ve given us the Central Perk set on the lot for our offices. Very cool!”

Before Hacks, Aniello and Downs wrote, directed and executive produced Comedy Central’s Broad City and wrote and produced Sony’s Rough Night, among other successful projects.