Paramount+ Greenlights Esports Comedy

Jamie Stalcup 9 hours ago


Paramount+ has given the green light for the series Players, a documentary-style comedy that follows a fictional professional League of Legends esports team.

The series, from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, creators of American Vandal, follows as the esports team pursues its first championship after years of disappointment. In order to win, the team’s prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and its veteran, a 27-year-old, must set aside their differences and work together.

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die, the series will be directed by Perrault and Yacenda. Funny or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah will serve as executive producers, along with Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Riot Games' League of Legends, the game played by the team in this new series, is one of the largest esports on the planet.











