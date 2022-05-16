Paramount Global Names International Streaming Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Nobili has been tapped to lead Paramount+’s international operations, with Olivier Jollet set to oversee Pluto TV’s services outside of the U.S.

Nobili has been upped to executive VP and international general manager at Paramount+, with Jollet moving up to the same post at Pluto TV. Both report to Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of international networks, studios and streaming; and Tom Ryan, president and CEO of streaming.

“The opportunity to expand our streaming business internationally is tremendous and 2022 will be a crucial year for our strategy,” Annecchino said. “With Paramount+ and SkyShowtime expected to expand to 60 markets by end of 2022 and Pluto TV continuing to expand worldwide, I’m confident Marco and Olivier’s leadership will enable us to seize the opportunity and build on our progress towards our integrated global streaming business.”

“Through Paramount’s differentiated streaming playbook, we are focused on leveraging our broad strength in key areas to thrive, attract and retain consumers globally,” said Ryan. “Marco and Oliver have already driven Paramount+ and Pluto TV to new heights and with their continued leadership we are confident in our ability to become a leader in global streaming.”

Nobili was previously senior VP of international marketing, data and analytics for Paramount Global’s streaming division. Jollet previously served as senior VP and general manager of Pluto TV internationally.