Cineflix Rights Signs Deals from Movie Slate

Cineflix Rights has secured a round of international sales for titles from its slate of Cineflix Productions movies, including Miracle in Motor City.

The movie Miracle in Motor City, originally produced for Lifetime in the U.S., features Tia Mowry-Hardrict, music legend Smokey Robinson and a soundtrack full of Motown hits. It has been acquired by Paramount+ (U.K.), Globo (Brazil) and Bell Media (English-speaking Canada).

Also a Lifetime movie, An Ice Wine Christmas follows a big-city sommelier who returns to her hometown for the annual ice wine harvest and begins a holiday romance. It stars Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent in the lead roles. The movie has been sold to Paramount+ (U.K.), TV4 (Sweden), Globo (Brazil), Sýn hf (Iceland) and Bell Media (English-speaking Canada).

Stolen by their Father, also for Lifetime, is the account of a woman who says goodbye to her young daughters only to discover that her abusive ex-husband has kidnapped them and taken them to Greece. The movie, which features Sarah Drew, has sold to Channel 5 (U.K.), A&E (Latin America), Corus (Canada) and Bell Media (French-speaking Canada).

Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, starring Jennie Garth and Anwen O’Driscoll, is the harrowing true story of a teenage girl’s courage and determination to fight for her life following a brutal assault. Also for Lifetime, the movie has been bought by Channel 5 (U.K.), A&E (Latin America), Sýn hf (Iceland), Corus (Canada) and Bell Media (French-speaking Canada).

James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights, said: “Building our slate of movies is very much part of Cineflix Rights’ scripted strategy. Our focus is on providing buyers with a slate of holiday and true-crime movies that have well-known creatives and actors as well as the backing of a strong U.S. commissioning platform. We are seeing an increase in demand for this type of content—as evidenced by these recent deals—and we look forward to releasing several more movies later this year.”