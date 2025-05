ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has added a host of new factual series and a biopic movie to its spring/summer 2025 slate.

This includes the four-part series Choir Games, which follows the teenagers and conductors of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City and New Zealand’s Kaitāia Community Voices as they embark on a journey to the 2024 World Choir Games, the largest choral competition in the world.

Choir Games comes from filmmaker Leanne Pooley and is produced by Husk Media and Spacific Films for Sky in New Zealand and Super Channel in Canada.

Also added to the slate is Ancient Justice, an investigative docuseries that takes viewers on a journey through history’s misdeeds and the sometimes-brutal consequences the perpetrators face, from Ancient Egypt and Asia to the Roman Empire and Medieval Europe. It comes from Shark Teeth Films.

Trace, Track, Get My Car Back! from Rare TV follows specialist police recovery teams who combine the latest tracking technology with boots-on-the-ground detective work to swipe stolen vehicles back from the crooks who stole them.

From Ideacom International for CBC and Radio-Canada in Canada, PBS Nova in the U.S. and ARTE in France and Germany, Can Dogs Talk? sees scientists question whether the dogs appearing to communicate with their owners using pet-friendly tech can really understand our language.

The 60-minute documentary Rome Underground, produced by Ideacom International for CBC in English-speaking Canada, Radio-Canada, France Télévisions, Rai in Italy, NHK in Japan and SBS in Australia, explores how engineers and archaeologists have joined forces in downtown Rome to build a new metro line.

In addition to these factual titles, Cineflix Rights has added to its slate the biopic I Was Honey Boo Boo. From Cineflix Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment for Lifetime, the film is narrated by Alana Thompson, who became known as “Honey Boo Boo” while on the U.S. kids’ pageant circuit, catapulting her and her family to stardom as reality TV stars on Toddlers & Tiaras. The movie offers a glimpse into what happened behind the scenes from her perspective and reveals how her on-screen confidence concealed the harsh reality of constant criticism and family struggles. Now in college, Thompson is determined to shake off the labels that have followed her and shed light on the darker side of child stardom.

“We are thrilled to be adding the latest documentaries from some of our favourite producer partners, Shark Teeth Films, Ideacom and Rare TV, to our slate along with a fantastic, heartwarming new series from our friends at Husk Media,” said Richard Life, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at Cineflix Rights. “We are also delighted to be distributing Lifetime biopic movie I Was Honey Boo Boo, which has captured headlines around its recent launch and will appeal to audiences who were originally captivated by Alana’s life on TV and what happened to a world-famous child pageant star once the costumes and cameras were put away.”