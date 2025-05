ADVERTISEMENT

Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT has unveiled the program for its ninth edition, running from June 16 to 19 in Cuenca, Spain, which will include the first festival open to the public.

The pitching sessions this year feature two new categories—a pitch for direct-to-streaming movies and a pitch for interactive entertainment formats. They join the categories for internationally co-produced TV series or miniseries, music series and documentary series with fictionalized elements.

The Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT program also includes a panel on June 17 on literary adaptations for the screen, with the participation of María Contreras, head of movies and scripted Spanish international originals at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and three heavyweights of contemporary Spanish literature whose works have been adapted into series and films: Juan Gómez-Jurado, author of the Red Queen trilogy and Scar; María Dueñas, creator of novels such as The Seamstress and A Vineyard in Andalusia and the series Los Artistas for ViX; and Manel Loureiro, creator of the Apocalypse Z trilogy, whose first installment became the most watched international original film in Prime Video’s history last December.

The first Pitch Talent for creatives will take place, offering a showcase for screenwriters and creatives. Residencias Academia de Cine, IsLABentura Canarias, CIMA Impulsa, DAMA Ayuda and La Incubadora of ECAM, all screenwriting labs in the Spanish industry, will select a talent who participated in their last edition and invite them to pitch their project on June 18. After the individual presentations, the five participants will take part in a panel moderated by Javier Olivares (The Department of Time, Isabel, Ena. Queen Victoria Eugenia).

A screening of La Caza. Irati will take place on June 18 ahead of the Awards Gala. José Manuel Lorenzo, president and founder of DLO Producciones, producer of the series, and members of the cast will reveal details of the psychological thriller that stars Megan Montaner, Félix Gómez and Silvia Alonso set in the Irati Forest (Navarra).

Also, the first Conecta FICTION FEST will aim to bring major international series closer to the citizens of Cuenca and series lovers. In collaboration with the Consorcio de la Ciudad de Cuenca, the festival will run in parallel to the Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT conference program for professionals, offering screenings and large-format premieres of some of the most recent titles in European and Latin American scripted. The screenings will also allow the audiences to meet some of the producers and actors firsthand.

Other highlights of the 2025 include The WIT, Glance and Fabric offering an overview of the current state of audiovisual production in Europe and Latin America; a review of the latest legislative changes in international tax incentives; sessions in which commissioners from the major entertainment brands in Europe, America and Spain detail their content needs; and keynotes from representatives from companies such as Banijay and Gaumont.

The usual content verticals Conecta WOMEN and Conecta DIGITAL will return.