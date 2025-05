ADVERTISEMENT

The YouTube series The Vampair, created by Daria Cohen, has been set to become a long-form animated TV pilot in partnership with The Hive Studio.

The creative partnership will celebrate Cohen’s gothic vision with the cinematic experience of The Hive Studio. Leading from The Hive is Amit R. Gicelter.

The Vampair has accumulated many viewers on YouTube with its blend of gothic aesthetics, theatrical music, visual storytelling, and macabre yet comic charm. On Cohen’s YouTube channel, she includes behind-the-scenes content, live streams and art videos to foster her ever-growing audience. As her fan base has grown, there has been buzz to make a full-length adaptation.

Music stars for the series include Aurelio Voltaire and Paul Shapera. Voice actors include Lauren Osborn, Krystal LaPorte (Hazbin Hotel) and Maxwell Atoms (The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy).

The crowdfunding campaign will launch on July 6.

“After almost a decade of animating music videos to create my vision, I am ecstatic at the opportunity of finally telling Vampair’s stories in full-length episodes with amazingly talented voice actors and whole scripts!” said Cohen.

“We are excited to collaborate with such a wonderful creator,” said Gicelter. “With a great following and successful videos over the years, we hope to bring Daria’s vision to episodic programming in the best and most professional way.”