Combate Global has wrapped a mid-seven-figure fundraising round to power the Hispanic MMA sports franchise’s expansion on YouTube.

The capital raise was offered exclusively to existing investors in Combate Global, which reached profitability last year. The company is looking to amplify its reach by making its live television events free of charge, in both Spanish and English, on its global YouTube channels.

“YouTube provided Combate Global with a massive opportunity to transform our business into a digital-first property, and this new funding will allow Combate to maximize its success on the world’s number one streaming video platform,” said CEO Campbell McLaren.

Joe Plumeri, the chairman of Combate Global’s board of directors, added, “The Hispanic population is the last remaining growth sector in the U.S. economy, one that continues to be underserved and one that Combate Global, through experience, understands how to authentically engage better than any other sports entertainment property or marketer in the world.”

McLaren, co-creator of the UFC, launched Combate Global in 2013.