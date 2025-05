ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriella Carriere has been promoted to the role of group head of strategy and new business at Fremantle, expanding her remit to include sports content, branded content and more.

Still reporting to Andrea Scrosati, group COO and CEO of continental Europe, Carriere maintains oversight for global strategy and adds to her remit Fremantle Sport, branded content and licensing, live events and monetization of music rights and deep library.

Owain Walbyoff, director of Fremantle Sports, and Roberta Zamboni, global head of branded content and sponsorships, will report to Carriere, who has been with the company since 2022 as global head of strategy. She has played a key role in the company’s new growth initiatives, including the launch a docs division, the sports segment and driving gains in branded entertainment.

Scrosati said: “I have been working with Gabriella for many years and highly admire her analytical and business skills and her innovative approach to define and drive strategy. I have no doubts that in this new expanded role Gabriella will drive even more value for Fremantle and her teams.”

Carriere added: “I am deeply grateful to Fremantle’s leadership team for their trust in me and for this incredible opportunity. I strongly believe in the growth potential of these areas and in the outstanding team currently driving this forward. I’m excited to collaborate with the Fremantle labels and the talented Fremantle teams to unlock many opportunities across our global footprint. I am proud of our achievements over the last three years and now I look forward to what we can accomplish together going forward.”