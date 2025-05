ADVERTISEMENT

BBC has slated the Black female-fronted sketch short Danielle Does Life, starring Danielle Vitalis (Black Mirror, Famalam), to debut on May 29.

The short follows three characters—a driving instructor from hell, a trifling West Indian judge and a podcaster who will say sorry for anything if it means more money and more followers.

Other cast members include Freddie Meredith, Vicki Pepperdine, Tammeka Ramsay, Ride Wif Me JB and Kyrah Gray. The short is executive produced by Madeline Addy (Death Valley) with Lulu Baker from the BBC Studios Comedy Productions team for BBC Three and iPlayer as producer.

Danielle Does Life airs at 9:50 p.m. on BBC Three on May 29.