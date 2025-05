YouTube remains at the top of Nielsen’s Media Distributor Gauge report for April, securing 12.4 percent of U.S. audiences’ time spent on television.

YouTube is now in its third consecutive month atop the Media Distributor Gauge, securing its largest share of TV to date last month. Disney is in second with 10.7 percent of all television time. a 0.2 point gain thanks to sports coverage and Grey’s Anatomy, the month’s most-streamed show.

Paramount secured an 8.9 percent share, up by 0.4 points, with NBCUniversal at 8.2 percent, up from 8 percent last month. Netflix sits in fifth with 7.5 percent. Warner Bros. Discovery kept its 6.7 percent of TV usage, driven in part by TNT’s NBA Playoffs covered and The White Lotus on HBO and Max. It sits just behind FOX at 6.8 percent.

Prime Video’s share for the month was 3.5 percent, with The Roku Channel at 2.4 percent and A+E Media Group at 1.1 percent.