Conecta FICTION & ENTERTAINMENT has unveiled its 2024 conference program preview, focused on four main themes: entertainment marketing, transmedia IP, business models and financing and new forms of digital creation.

The central themes will be examined by nearly a hundred speakers from across different audiovisual genres, including fiction, docuseries and formats, with the goal of encouraging creativity and diversity in television production.

The Renaissance of OT: Breaking Traditional Paradigms panel will delve into the key elements and strategies that contributed to the success of the new season of Operación Triunfo, one of Spain’s iconic formats.

The Talpa Studios and Atresmedia keynote, from Maarten Meijs, CEO of Talpa Studios in the Netherlands, and Carmen Ferreiro, director of entertainment programs at Atresmedia, will examine the present and future of nonfiction, offering a perspective on the creation of content that captivates modern audiences.

There will also be a panel on the present and future of docudrama, featuring director and screenwriter Julia Groszek, ARTE France’s Audrey Kamga and Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America and U.S. Hispanic’s Sergio Nakasone.

The Conecta DIGITAL banner will feature two events. Technology and New Tools in the Audiovisual Industry will feature Manuel Ramírez of El Ranchito in Spain; Hugo Gurgel of Quanta in Brazil; and Pedro Domingo Luque of Nu Boyana, moderated by Paco Torres of Blend Studios. Next, Virtual Voyagers’ Edgar Martin Blas will deliver a keynote on building the metaverse and how these disruptive technologies are transforming the audiovisual industry.

The Conecta Women section will present all its content dedicated to highlighting the work of women in the audiovisual industry. Contributors include Telemundo’s Ximena Cantuarias, EFD International’s Georgina Terán and M Content Spain’s Amaya Muruzabal.