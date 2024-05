ADVERTISEMENT

Future Today has slated its first raft of original movies and competition-based TV series to debut on its Fawesome streaming channel later in 2024.

In partnership with Digital Media Studios, the Fawesome originals lineup will kick off with Southern Food Truck Wars, a bracket-style elimination show; Game Night!, transforming classic games into a live experience; The Peanut Man, a biographical drama about George Washington Carver; and Greenwood Rising, which chronicles the journey of O.W. Gurley, a visionary entrepreneur.

The move builds on the success of the originals that have debuted on HappyKids, Future Today’s flagship kids and family channel.

Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today, commented: “Since our inception, we have successfully delivered some of the top content to streaming families. Now, with originals, we embark on the next chapter in our company’s growth. With the increase of subscription video-on-demand fatigue, these projects will expand our portfolio of quality content and give consumers original programming they desire at a price they love—free. Our new shows and movies are just the start. We aim to bring more original content to Fawesome viewers in the future!”

“Our collaboration with Future Today for Fawesome originals marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver high-quality, engaging and audience-specific made-to-order content,” added Aaron L. Williams, CEO of Digital Media Studios. “With our two new state-of-the-art facilities, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Future Today.”

Joshua K. Carpenter, founder of Global Content, aided in facilitating and negotiating the production slate deal. Carpenter said: “We are thrilled to help bring together forward-thinking companies to create data-driven original content for their passionate streaming audiences. We specialize in merging content creators and buyers into the loop of global licensing, and we’re excited for this new historical chapter, combining Future Today with Digital Media Studios and Aaron’s creative team for Fawesome originals.”

Jennifer D’Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today, said: “Original content that is exclusive to Future Today is a welcome and exciting addition to the portfolio. Future Today has the knowledge and expertise to be successful. Creating original content is a natural progression as we enter the next phase of streaming media. Having started with building apps, now it’s time to become storytellers. By developing original content, we have an opportunity to ideate storylines and integrate brands into the production, delivering new avenues to connect with audiences beyond ad creatives.”