Future Today has picked up an initial raft of 46 titles from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) for its FAST platform Fawesome.

Fawesome hosts 173,000 titles across popular movies and TV shows spanning different genres, including family, comedy, drama, true crime and westerns. Titles available from the deal with WBD include The Big Sky, The Cowboys, The Outriders and Saddle the Wind, with additional content to be added in the future.

“At Future Today, we remain dedicated to redefining the streaming experience and providing premium and star-studded entertainment for viewers to have access to the best-in-class programming,” said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships at Future Today. “Adding these films from Warner Bros. Discovery is an important milestone in Future Today’s journey to provide quality entertainment from leading movie studios with many more to come.”

Jennifer D’Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today, added, “Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery meets the needs of Fawesome’s brand partners, as Westerns are amongst the top genres to achieve campaign goals.”