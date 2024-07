ADVERTISEMENT

SF Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) have inked a new content partnership agreement that allows Max subscribers in the Nordics to stream SF Studios’ local and international distribution titles.

The titles from SF Studios will become available after the films have been shown in theaters and offered as purchase and rental films.

The new agreement also gives SF Studios additional opportunities to invest in Nordic productions and creates exposure for the films in the Nordics.

The deal includes upcoming local titles such as Tarik Saleh’s political thriller Eagles of the Republic, the action thriller The Nation’s Gambit and Mikkel Serup’s Kingmaker. Buzzy international titles such as The Zone of Interest, Horizon—An American Saga, Emilia Perez and Den of Thieves 2—Pantera will also be included in the deal, beginning in mid-July.

Lars Wannebo, executive VP of acquisition and distribution for SF Studios, said, “We are very pleased to expand our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to include the distribution of our Nordic and international films. It is both exciting and encouraging to see our films premiere on Max. First up is The Zone of Interest, launching in July, followed by several interesting Nordic and international titles.”

Ragnhild Thorbech, senior VP of programming and acquisitions at Warner Bros. Discovery, added, “We are delighted with the agreement that gives us the possibility to offer SF Studios’ high-quality local and international content to our Nordic viewers. This deal compliments our world-class content offering on our newly launched, enhanced streaming service Max.”