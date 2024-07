ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE has joined the DIALOG Mentorship Program, an initiative designed to foster connections for mid-level executives from BIPOC backgrounds across unscripted programming and production.

DIALOG is now broadening to encompass the scripted side of the industry as well.

The program will identify up to ten exceptional executives chosen from the DIALOG candidate submission pool, and pair them with senior-level mentors who will share their experience to assist mentees in achieving the next echelon of their career goals.

Mentors confirmed to be part of the 2024-25 program so far include Warner Bros. Discovery’s Grace Moss, Lifetime’s Brie Miranda Bryant, agent and media consultant Robyn Lattaker Johnson, Fulwell73’s Ryann Lauckner, Evolution Media and Hue You Know’s Bree Frank, Scorpion TV’s David Cornwall and Cineflix Productions’ J.C. Mills. More mentors will be confirmed soon.

Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director, commented, “NATPE is extremely excited to add the DIALOG initiative to its programs, recognizing that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure balanced representation across the entertainment industry at a global level. We’re honored to be able to share this opportunity with execs across all genres.”

Founding partners A+E Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery are also returning to the program, which is created by Realscreen.

“This program addresses a critical goal—increasing diversity of voices at the leadership level,” said Mary Maddever, executive VP of Realscreen. “Seeing the impact it’s had in the first three years on the unscripted side, we jumped on this opportunity to expand its scope by partnering with NATPE, and we’re delighted to announce the continued industry support and participation of our founding partners, A+E Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery.”