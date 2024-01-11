Sunday, January 14, 2024
NATPE Spotlight: Media Distribution Company

World Screen 3 days ago Top Stories


Media Distribution Company, which is gearing up for NATPE, acquires and sells quality content worldwide.

The company specializes in film distribution and Internet, VOD and TV sales in CIS countries and worldwide.

“Our series Target and Two are aimed at teenagers and young adults, revolving around social media as an integral part of their lives,” comments Valeria Korotina, international business development and sales at the company. “The consumption of social media among young audiences in Latin America is quite high, so we hope our stories will resonate with young people in this region.”

Media Distribution Company also highlights Shattered, a drama that follows the story of Dara, a mute singer who after being released from prison, must regain her place in the world of show business and find out who set her up and ruined her life.

Korotina adds, "We're planning to forge strong partnerships with Latin America this year, as we believe our series have a huge potential in this market."











