NATPE Spotlight: FOX Entertainment Global

Leading FOX Entertainment Global’s NATPE slate, We Are Family is a singing competition series hosted by Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and his mother.

Jon Hamm (Mad Men) leads the cast for the adult animated series Grimsburg, which offers a spin on crime procedurals.

The feature-length First Time Female Director stars and is written, directed and produced by Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

“Each of these titles has great star power—recognizable faces and voices that are sure to attract a global audience,” says David Smyth, executive VP for content sales and partnerships.

“We continue to provide volumes of innovative content from FOX’s linear and streaming platforms, making us the definitive partner to creators and programmers,” adds Smyth.