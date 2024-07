ADVERTISEMENT

Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia, is lined up to deliver the opening keynote at MIP CANCUN as part of a program presented in partnership with TV Latina.

The opening keynote takes place at 9 a.m. on the market’s first full day—Wednesday, November 20—at the Moon Palace Hotel’s Cancun Theater.

As CEO of Banijay Iberia, Blasco oversees production labels and creative talent spanning Madrid, Barcelona, Galicia and Lisbon, including Cuarzo Producciones, Diagonal TV, Endemol Portugal, Gestmusic, Shine Iberia, Tuiwok Estudios and Zeppelin Television. The Banijay Iberia portfolio includes global entertainment brands (Survivor, Operación Triunfo, Big Brother, MasterChef, Temptation Island), original formats (Your Face Sounds Familiar, The Bridge, Deep Fake Love), fiction (Hierro, Dreams of Freedom, The Gypsy Bride, Bosé, Rapa), true-crime documentaries (The Sancho Case, Baraja: The Assassin’s Signature, Where is Marta?) and more.

“We are excited to continue expanding our collaboration with RX France, which goes beyond MIP CANCUN,” said Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina. “Together, we are strengthening the footprint of MIP Cancun with the presence of top-tier executives who will share their insights and experiences with all attendees”.

MIP CANCUN Director Maria Perez-Bellière said: “Pilar is a trailblazing executive, responsible for originating universally popular well-traveled Spanish language IP across multiple genres. Hearing her insights will be an inspiring scene-setter for our MIP CANCUN community.

“We look forward to welcoming Pilar in November and to announcing further keynotes for the 2024 program with our partners at TV Latina in the coming months,” Perez-Bellière added.

The forthcoming 11th edition of MIP CANCUN is set to welcome a community of up to 1,000 delegates from over 40 countries, spanning buyers, producers and distributors from global studios and key players internationally and from across the Americas. The event runs November 19 to 22.