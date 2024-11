ADVERTISEMENT

The 11th edition of MIP CANCUN wrapped up today, with 750 buyers, distributors, producers and digital platforms from 40 countries in attendance.

MIP CANCUN also welcomed 28 debuting distributors, introduced a newly upgraded online matchmaking platform to further enhance its one-to-one meetings and staged a conference program that included extended FAST & AVOD and Co-Production tracks.

Keynotes included Pilar Blasco (Banijay), Paulo Koelle (Prime Video), Billy Rovzar (Lemon Studios), Diego Ramírez Schrempp (Dynamo), Miguel Villarruel (Publicis Rebellion), Marcelo Romeo (Newsan) and Teresa Fernández-Valdés (Te Espero en Marte).

Market screenings featured market screenings: Vendetta (Global Agency), Corazón Negro (Inter Medya), Farah (Calinos Entertainment), Manía de Ti (Globo) and Valentina, My Special Love (VIP 2000 TV and ZEE Entertainment).

Also, the first mentoring breakfast staged with WAWA (Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association) was themed Facing the Challenge of Change Together.

“MIP CANCUN is unique in being a strong business market powered by an incredible, engaged community whose feedback on the additions and the atmosphere at this year’s edition has been hugely positive,” said MIP CANCUN director, Maria Perez-Bellière. “The essence and potency of MIP CANCUN have always been the mix of personal and productive, in making meeting, networking and dealmaking as simple as possible from breakfast to bedtime. It’s been a buzzy, insightful and effective week thanks to the energy that everyone brought, which makes this market so special.”