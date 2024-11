ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment and Hulu have renewed their content partnership through a new multiyear agreement.

The partnership includes in-season streaming rights for FOX’s programming slate and multiplatform strategic marketing alliance. It renews the program output deal between the two companies, as well as an agreement that allows Hulu to stream out-of-season episodes of key FOX unscripted programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, FOX prime-time entertainment programming—ranging from The Masked Singer, The Floor and Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef to Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Animal Control and the new FOX fall dramas Rescue: HI-Surf and Murder in a Small Town—will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following its linear telecast.

Additionally, the deal includes an extension of the expansive marketing alliance established in 2023, whereby FOX and Hulu branding will jointly share presence across all FOX-owned and external consumer touch points to align with live and on-demand viewing messaging of FOX content.

“Our friends at Hulu and Disney Entertainment are exceptional partners, together driving ongoing mutual growth and strong results,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “Through our new agreement, we look forward to expanding on this impressive track record and collaboratively shaping the future of television in today’s shifting media landscape.”

“The long-standing, valued partnership we have with FOX has cemented Hulu as the next-day streaming home for current FOX hits and out-of-season episodes of key FOX titles, and we’re excited to continue offering these scripted, unscripted and animated series to our subscribers,” said Lauren Tempest, general manager of Hulu. “Our collective marketing efforts, which will continue with this new deal, have generated impressive results and helped viewers successfully find the shows they want to watch, when they want to watch them.”