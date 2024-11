ADVERTISEMENT

Chernin Entertainment has promoted Tracey Cook and Kaitlin Dahill, who have both been with the company for over seven years, to lead its television division.

Cook and Dahill are responsible for several high-profile series coming up from Chernin Entertainment, including three releasing in the next year: Man on Fire for Netflix, starring Emmy winner Yahya Abdul Mateen II and directed by Steven Caple Jr.; Chief of War for Apple TV+, created by and starring Jason Momoa; and The Madness for Netflix, starring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo and created by Emmy nominee Stephen Belber.

In the seven-plus years they have been with Chernin Entertainment, the company’s television hits have included the Emmy-nominated drama See, starring Momoa, and Truth Be Told, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, both for Apple TV+, as well as the Emmy-nominated P-Valley for Starz and the Emmy-nominated hit New Girl for FOX.

Chernin Entertainment’s president, Jenno Topping, said, “Tracey and Kaitlin are among the industry’s most talented executives. Their contributions over the past decade have been integral to Chernin Entertainment’s success, which in turn powered the growth of the broader North Road portfolio, and they have positioned us for continued success by spearheading our exceptional upcoming slate. Their elevation to head the television division is one of many ways we are addressing the opportunities in this shifting marketplace as we become more nimble and creative in identifying new talent and content.”