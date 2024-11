ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has secured the media rights to all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments through 2031.

The pact, reflecting a 70 percent increase on the value of the previous ACC media rights cycle, includes all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups. Coverage will be delivered across television, digital and audio platforms.

Jay Shah, president of the ACC, said: “This media Rights deal is a significant milestone for the Asian Cricket Council and cricket across the region. The Asia Cup continues to be a cornerstone of cricketing excellence, bringing together the best of the region’s talent. With Sony Pictures Networks India as our new media partner, we are confident in their ability to deliver world-class coverage and an immersive viewing experience for fans worldwide. With Sony’s extensive expertise in the broadcasting industry, we are excited to embark on this new partnership. Sony’s expertise and innovative approach promise to bring a fresh perspective to the coverage of Asian cricket, reaching new audiences and setting new benchmarks. The substantial increase in rights value will enable the ACC to channel significant resources into grassroots programs, infrastructure development, and talent pathways, especially for associate nations. This collaboration will drive the continued growth of cricket across Asia and ensure its vibrant future.”

Gaurav Banerjee, managing director and CEO of SPNI, added: “We are delighted to bring these action-packed tournaments, which will also include India and Pakistan matches, to our viewers for the next eight years. ACC tournaments have created unforgettable moments and set the stage for the most intense Asian Cricket rivalries. We eagerly look forward to sharing the thrill and spirit of these matches with cricket fans.”