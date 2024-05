Apple TV+’s bilingual comedy Acapulco is back with a third season, now streaming on the platform, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday through June 19. This latest batch of episodes picks up the exact moment season two left off—with the reveal that present-day Máximo, played by Eugenio Derbez, has an estranged adult daughter.

Throughout season three, adult Máximo continues telling his nephew his life story, starting up again in 1985, as younger Máximo, portrayed by Enrique Arrizon, keeps climbing up the ladder of success at the Las Colinas resort while also trying to hold together all the relationships he has built.

In this video interview, creator and executive producer Austin Winsberg, showrunner and executive producer Sam Laybourne and star Arrizon talk to World Screen Weekly about what viewers can expect from Máximo’s journey in season three.