The full schedule for the Turkish TV Festival, running May 7 to 9, is now available, with OGM Pictures’ Erdem Seçkin, TIMS&B Productions’ Selin Arat and Madd Entertainment’s Ateş İnce among the speakers. Register for free here.

See details below for TV Latina’s Turkish TV Festival, which you can register for, free of charge, here.

Tuesday, May 7

9 a.m. Miami, 10 a.m. Buenos Aires, 4 p.m. Istanbul

Erdem Seçkin, CEO, OGM Pictures

10 a.m. Miami, 11 a.m. Buenos Aires, 5 p.m. Istanbul

Beatriz Cea Okan, VP & Head, Sales & Acquisitions, Inter Medya

11 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires, 6 p.m. Istanbul

Handan Özkubat, Director, Turkish Drama, Eccho Rights, & Özge Özpirinçci, lead actress, I Am Mother

12 p.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires, 7 p.m. Istanbul

Selin Arat, Director, International Operations, TIMS&B Productions

1 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires, 8 p.m. Istanbul

Duda Rodrigues, Sales Manager, Latin America, Calinos Entertainment

2 p.m. Miami, 3 p.m. Buenos Aires, 9 p.m. Istanbul

Müge Akar, Head, Sales, atv

Wednesday, May 8

9 a.m. Miami, 10 a.m. Buenos Aires, 4 p.m. Istanbul

Ateş İnce, Managing Director, Madd Entertainment

10 a.m. Miami, 11 a.m. Buenos Aires, 5 p.m. Istanbul

Sibel Levendoğlu, Sales Manager, Latin America & North America, Kanal D International

11 a.m. Miami, 12 p.m. Buenos Aires, 6 p.m. Istanbul

Iván Sánchez, Sales Director, Latin America, Global Agency & Barış Kılıç, lead actor, One Love

12 p.m. Miami, 1 p.m. Buenos Aires, 7 p.m. Istanbul

Aysegul Tuzun, Managing Director, MISTCO

1 p.m. Miami, 2 p.m. Buenos Aires, 8 p.m. Istanbul

Emrah Turna, Founder & Managing Director, MediaHub & Melih Özkaya, lead actor, Alaca