Sibel Levendoğlu, sales manager for Latin America and North America at Kanal D International, spoke to Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor at TV Latina, during the Turkish TV Festival about reaching Spain and expanding the company’s titles to local television networks.

“The connections with buyers and television networks in the country were very important,” she said in an interview in Spanish, which you can watch in its entirety here. “It was necessary to maintain those relationships and continuously remind executives about the product [we were offering], that it was worth buying. Much help came from the success that Turkish dramas were having in Latin America, which is appealing in Spain. Another factor was the large community of Turkish series fans on social media. But yes, we had to insist a lot [to reach Spanish television networks], also using marketing and distribution strategies. In the end, it all turned out to be a success.”

Levendoğlu also commented on the challenge of trying to reach the Anglo market in the U.S., the evolution in the Turkish content business and the importance of Kanal D Drama for the company.

You can view the complete interview here.

To view all of the interviews for the Turkish TV Festival, please visit www.FestivalTurco.com or www.TurkishTVFestival.com.