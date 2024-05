ADVERTISEMENT

During the Turkish TV Festival, Barış Kılıç, lead actor of One Love, distributed by Global Agency, and Iván Sánchez, the company’s sales director for Latin America, talked about the global success of Turkish dramas after Global Agency opened the market for distributors with 1001 Nights with Mega in Chile.

“In the beginning, we were focused on reaching more channels and covering as much airtime as possible,” Sánchez explained to Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, in an interview in Spanish that you can watch in its entirety here. “We started in prime time, but we are also in afternoon slots, and with that, our presence kept increasing. Additionally, we are reaching more and more digital platforms, as well as pay-TV. Among our standout titles we have 1001 Nights, Mother, Daydreamer and the recent One Love, which is selling very well in the region, especially due to the good results it has had in Turkey.”

Kılıç spoke about what attracted him to One Love: “We started filming the series two years ago, and to date, it has been sold worldwide. However, this story is very special because it is intense, especially in our country. We have different cultural crises. We are trying to explain some of these problems in Turkey. It’s nice to hear about the project’s impact worldwide because it’s a Turkish story. At first, it may seem traditional, but it has a great appeal around the world. Everyone can understand the story, and people feel very identified when they watch the series.”

Sánchez elaborated on how Global Agency’s Turkish dramas have conquered on Spanish television networks, competing with telenovelas and working with streaming services. Meanwhile, Kılıç detailed the experience of working with acclaimed producer Faruk Turgut and the global appeal of Turkish dramas.

