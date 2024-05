ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor at TV Latina, Aysegul Tuzun, managing director at MISTCO, highlighted the impact of period dramas like Resurrection Ertugrul andThe Last Emperor on global audiences.

“This type of content has driven our catalog,” Tuzun said in an interview in English that you can watch in its entirety here. “When we look at our offering now, we realize how much it has changed. We started this business in 2016 with historical dramas like Resurrection Ertugrul, and of course, it’s not easy to sell this type of product because everyone is used to watching [the classic] Turkish dramas, but still, Resurrection Ertugrul remains our most demanded title. Despite being a historical drama, we are producing international stories and even when there are wars and conflicts in the plot, there is nothing harmful or religious that affects [the audience’s experience]. Additionally, the quality of these dramas is very high. Moreover, Turkish series, regardless of genre, are telling human stories, and that has led to the success for all of us.”

Tuzun also highlighted the milestones of Turkish dramas in Latin America; the extensive portfolio of MISTCO, which includes miniseries, children’s content, films and documentaries; and their projects for the coming months.

