The Turkish TV Festival wraps this week with a lineup of screenings from Inter Medya, TIMS&B Productions, Madd Entertainment, Kanal D Drama and MISTCO.

Inter Medya continues to expand its dramas around the world. Recently, it signed an exclusive agreement with GAİN, Turkey’s local digital platform, to manage the international distribution of all GAİN’s content. Inter Medya also announced that it licensed the successful series Deception to Paramount, Telefe and Chilevisión channels. The company also highlights Like There Is No Tomorrow, Love and Pride and The Trusted, among others.

TIMS&B Productions is a production company founded by Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar in January 2017. Savcı, owner of Tims Productions, founded in 2006, is an experienced producer who has had a wide range of successes. One of his most acclaimed projects is Magnificent Century, which has been a global success.

Madd Entertainment highlights Blooming Lady, which tells the story of Bahar, a housewife who, when faced with a potentially life-threatening illness, decides to make some changes in her life. She returns to complete the medical residency she had to abandon 20 years ago, even if it means working under the supervision of her husband, the chief surgeon, and alongside her son, another first-year resident.

Kanal D Drama, represented by THEMA America, showcases Farewell Letter, which follows the life of Alanur, whose life depended entirely on Ziya and takes an unexpected turn after receiving a letter. Exactly 30 years later, the paths of the Yıldız and Karlı families cross again. Another highlight is Daylight.

Meanwhile, MISTCO represents a multi-genre portfolio consisting of dramas, movies, animation and documentaries and serves top titles, brands and channels. Some of the company’s standout productions include Come What May, Bahar, The Town Doctor, The Great Seljuks: Alparslan, The Patriots and Secrets of an Angel.