Kicking off the second day of the Turkish TV Festival, Ateş İnce, managing director at Madd Entertainment, spoke on the synergies between Medyapım and Ay Yapım, the production companies that joined to launch Madd, in addition to the results since its foundation.

“These are two top-tier production houses in Turkey,” İnce explained to Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, in an English interview that you can watch in its entirety here. “Together, they annually produce a minimum of 800 to a thousand hours in total, and their dramas compete strongly in the local market, whether it’s on the same days [of programming] or time slots. But they are also very smart, and they decided to join forces and form their own distribution arm. I think it’s unique that two major competitors in a local market have decided to come together and [have come as far as they have]. The business is doing very well, and they are excellent partners.”

İnce also talked about Turkish super-series production, the type of stories they are looking for and the broadcasting and co-production partnerships they are working on.

