Peacock has renewed its original comedy series Ted for a second season.

Following its January 11 launch, season one of the show became Peacock’s most-watched original title to date. The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC.

Season one of the Ted prequel series featured creator and star Seth MacFarlane, alongside Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.