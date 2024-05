ADVERTISEMENT

Tanja Meissner has been appointed director of Berlinale Pro and the European Film Market (EFM) and will take up her role on May 13.

This reshaped role encompasses the directorship of the European Film Market (EFM) while also taking a strategic lead in developing the Berlinale Pro consortium, together with the heads of the Berlinale Co-Production Market, Berlinale Talents and World Cinema Fund, who will report directly to her.

German-French dual citizen Meissner brings over 25 years of experience and profound knowledge of the film industry, across production, distribution and exhibition.

Tricia Tuttle, festival director, said, “Tanja Meissner is immensely well regarded in the international film industry, for her integrity, great taste and shrewd business sense. She offers a rare combination of experience at the highest level in sales and distribution while also combining it with an understanding of how to nurture new talent and support green shoots in the industry. All of this is anchored by a genuine and deep passion for cinema. I am eager to use our platforms at the Berlinale to support the whole ecosystem from filmmakers and rights holders through to distributors, cinemas and audiences. And I can’t think of a better first Executive appointment to help achieve this.”

Meissner added: “I’m truly thrilled with this new opportunity, joining a fabulous and highly dedicated team already in place. I hold the Berlinale deeply to my heart, having started my professional career working at Panorama in the 1990’s. Over the years I have participated in the festival in various capacities, such as team member, industry representative or guest, thus combining a maybe unusual 360° perspective. This new chapter brings together everything that I’m passionate about and that I have been cultivating over the years.”