Tubi has ordered the new comedy series The Z-Suite, with Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Parenthood) at the helm.

Written by Katie O’Brien (The Santa Clauses, Teachers) who also serves as showrunner, the workplace comedy, set at a boutique New York ad agency, sees generational divides disrupt the established C-Suite and rising Gen Z employees.

The series is executive produced by Lance Samuels, Samantha Levine and Daniel Iron of Blue Ice Pictures (Ginny & Georgia), along with Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk and Matt Higgins of VaynerWatt. Graham also serves as an executive producer.

Tubi maintains global distribution rights.

“When I first read the script for The Z-Suite, I responded to Katie O’Brien’s fresh and funny take on the workplace,” said Graham. “The character of Monica is smart, strong and, appealingly, a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space.”

Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi, added: “The Z-Suite continues Tubi’s trajectory as a home for original stories that pierce through culture. This original series shines a spotlight on the comedic gaps in communication, style and behavior of generations in the workforce, which makes it a very relevant and universal story that we’re excited to tell along with the incredibly talented Lauren Graham, Katie O’Brien and team.”