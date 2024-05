ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea’s CJ ENM has entered into a three-year co-production agreement with Japanese broadcasting giant TBS Group.

The new deal, covering films and series, follows a 2021 alliance between the two companies. With the new pact, they will align for three series and two films over the next three years. The series will air on TBS channels, with one already securing a prime-time slot in 2025.

A CJ ENM representative remarked, “The two companies have established a cooperative system from years of partnership. With CJ ENM navigating the global expansion of K-culture with its unmatched production capabilities and TBS owning attractive IPs, we will mutually produce content that will grasp audiences worldwide.”