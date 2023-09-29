Paramount+ Builds Out Korean Content Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is expanding its global slate of Korean originals, adding Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard, among other series.

Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard, produced by Studio Dragon and ACE FACTORY, is a spin-off of the thriller series Stranger. Its story centers on one of the popular characters in Stranger, Seo Dongjae, whose future is bleak due to the stigma of his past corruption as a sponsor prosecutor. In the spin-off series, Dongjae is troubled by a redevelopment case. When he takes on the murder case of a high school girl, he begins to walk a dangerous tightrope between his intuition as a prosecutor and his instinct as an opportunist.

Also coming to the platform, Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella is a hybrid romantic comedy created by television screenwriter Baek Mi-kyoung (Strong Girl Bong-soon, The Lady in Dignity, Mine). Dreaming of Cinde Fxxxing Rella follows the story of a woman whose dream is to become Cinderella because of her harsh reality. She meets Prince Charming, who doesn’t believe in love, and through the conflicts they face, she matures into becoming Princess Charming herself. It is a production that seems like a children’s story at times but a hot adult love story at times, too.

Created by JQ Lee, directed by BaK So Yeon and written by Choi Sui, Pyramid Game is the story of a high school girl who had to escape being bullied and become a “sniper” to end the game in Baekyeon Girls’ High School, where each person is graded through monthly voting and an ‘F’ grade is labeled as a legitimate victim of school violence. Pyramid Game is produced by Film Monster and CJ ENM Studios. Kim Jiyeon (Twenty-Five Twenty-One) stars in the lead role.

These three new additions will launch exclusively on the service in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The latest batch of Korean shows completes all seven titles committed by Paramount+ and TVING.

Catherine Park, Paramount’s senior VP and head of streaming and regional lead for Asia, said, “On the heels of Bargain’s recent success in attracting great interest from various international markets, we’re excited to announce that more Korean content will travel globally through Paramount+. We take great pride in witnessing the fruitful results of our partnership with TVING and CJ ENM, and we will continue to work closely with them to ensure the utmost success for all our co-produced Korean originals.”

Yang Si-kwon, head of content at TVING, said, “Yonder and Bargain, which were previously selected as partnership titles between the two companies, are showing tangible results on the global stage. It is meaningful that collaboration has now expanded to confirm these three series as well, which will help maximize partnership synergy.”