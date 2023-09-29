New Netflix Initiative for Below-the-Line Talent

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix and the Handy Foundation have joined forces in an initiative aimed at creating below-the-line opportunities in film and entertainment for underrepresented communities.

These career-building programs focus on supporting postproduction and production roles. The intention is to help grow the talent pool at the junior technical and creative level and are the latest initiatives to be launched out of the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, a $100 million commitment to help build new pathways for underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry.

The Apprentice & Assistant Editors programs provide a springboard toward future assistant editor positions, offering insights into the role’s intricacies and the necessary skill set. The program also equips participants with the experience for postproduction.

The Production Coordinator program sets the stage for a career in production management, emphasizing industry operations and the coordinator’s role within a production team.

Tiffany Burrell-Lewis, director of talent development at Netflix, said: “We created the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity to build new pathways for underrepresented communities and support the organizations committed to creating a more equitable environment within entertainment. Our partnership with The Handy Foundation is a testament to this work, with 17 trainees successfully finding roles on popular Netflix shows to date. We’re excited about the progress made so far and look forward to expanding on this work together.”

Ri-Karlo Handy, founder and CEO of the Handy Foundation, added: “Our partnership with Netflix marks a full-circle moment for the Handy Foundation, as our first Assistant Editor trainee secured a role on a Netflix production back in 2021. With Netflix’s support, we are making strides to help provide access to successful careers for people of color and others who have historically been underrepresented in these roles in the content production industry. We look forward to incorporating more tradecraft positions as we continue to expand these programs with Netflix.”

Ciara Ray, assistant production coordinator fellow, added: “I love working on Netflix’s Selling the OC and collaborating with a diverse team that produces successful and unique television programming. I’m fortunate to have widened my skills through the Handy Foundation and gained insight and experience in unscripted TV. I’m also thankful to be surrounded by seasoned professionals who are talented, driven, and supportive. It’s truly an honor to be part of this special and evolving partnership that cultivates unity, community growth and success in the visual arts workforce.”