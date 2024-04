ADVERTISEMENT

Producers Jennifer Sofio Hall and Bedonna Smith have launched Industry Standard, a new entity aiming to bridge talent and opportunity within the creative production community.

Its first program, Experience, is a nine-month paid residency supported by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity. The residency opens opportunities in postproduction with RadicalMedia, Story Syndicate, Union Editorial, Library Films, Campfire Studios, and mindbomb films.

Sofio Hall and Smith’s work with Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity began with MakeMake Residences, the precursor to Experience by Industry Standard.

“While there are a wealth of rewarding roles in post production, the field collectively faces challenges regarding the visibility and accessibility of these careers,” said Sofio Hall and Smith. “Industry Standard exists to serve as a utility to match talent with opportunity and to bolster the momentum generated by these connections. By investing in the next generation of artists and producers and expanding pathways for engagement, everyone wins.”