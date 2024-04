ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV is rolling out a suite devoted to the animated series South Park, offering viewers an entire series category with multiple channels dedicated to the fan-favorite.

The South Park category will include a main channel, available across all international markets where Pluto TV is present, as well as a series of South Park-themed channels across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Canada, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Latin America and Australia.

The move builds on MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, as South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027.

Kat Kowalski, senior VP of international content strategy and acquisitions at Pluto TV, said: “At Pluto TV, we listen to our audience, and it’s our goal to provide them with content they love in a carefully curated viewing experience. This is exactly what we are doing with South Park. We know that this is one of Paramount’s fan-favorite franchises, and we are excited to offer viewers a new way to enjoy a series that, for the last 26 years, has entertained multiple generations with its funny and subversive world across the whole Paramount ecosystem.”