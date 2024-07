ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has once again topped the “Must-Keep TV” Report from Solutions Research Group (SRG), marking the fifth year in a row.

ABC, Prime Video, CBS and FOX follow Netflix as the top five leading brands. Hulu, NBC, Disney+, ESPN and Peacock round out this year’s top ten list. ESPN is in the number nine position overall and the only cable channel in the top ten. Peacock is a new entrant in this year’s top ten, edging out Max.

Last year, the FAST streaming brands Tubi and Pluto entered the rankings at number 28 and 35, respectively. This year, Tubi is ranked 14 (up 14 spots) and Pluto is ranked 20 (up 15 spots)—”a level of increase in popularity we have not seen for any brand in some years,” SRG said.

Also showing positive traction, Nickelodeon is back in the top 20, Comedy Central at number 21 is up three spots from 2022 and National Geographic moved up six spots to number 25. Apple TV+, at number 26, is at its highest position in four years.

Brands losing steam this year include Max, which dropped out of the top ten to number 12; History, out of the top 20 for the first time in the last ten years; The CW, at number 23, its lowest rank in ten years; Discovery, at 24, also its lowest rank in ten years; HGTV, out of the top 20; and TLC, at its lowest rank since 2018.

The 2024 research is based on 1,400 interviews across the U.S. with consumers aged 12 and older and conducted in May 2024.