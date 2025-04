ADVERTISEMENT

DAZN is sublicensing 23 live FIFA Club World Cup games to 5 in the U.K., including the final.

The deal means that 23 of the 63 matches from the tournament will be carried free to air in the U.K., with the balance remaining exclusive to global rights holder DAZN.

The FIFA Club World Cup runs from June 14 to July 13 in the U.S. and will see 32 clubs battling it out for supremacy. 5 will sublicense live coverage of 15 group stage matches, four round-of-16 matches, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final itself. Coverage will be broadcast live on the main 5 channel and will be available on the broadcaster’s streaming service, with some games also airing on 5USA and 5ACTION.

Lee Sears, Paramount’s president of international ad sales who brokered the deal, said, “We’re delighted to be able to have agreed this fantastic partnership with DAZN to expand free-to-air coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup, live on 5. It’s going to be one of the sporting events of the summer with most of the matches played in the evening peak time and 32 of the world’s biggest clubs involved. We have a growing lineup of live sport on 5 and, thanks to our innovative and agile approach to partnership, we’re ambitious about offering our viewers and our advertisers even more in the months to come.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, added, “We are pleased to be partnering with 5 to increase awareness of the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Kingdom and bring the competition to as many fans as possible across 5 and DAZN. The FIFA Club World Cup will bring unparalleled engagement opportunities and in expanding our partner network with 5, we look forward to bringing the tournament to the widest possible audience.”