The StreamTV Show, an event running from June 11 to 13 in Denver, Colorado, has added a buyer program featuring executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, Pluto TV, Tubi and more.

Organized by Questex, the StreamTV Show is a trade event for the streaming content business. The new “StreamTV Connect” Buyer Program will feature executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Pluto TV, LG Electronics, TelevisaUnivision, Lionsgate, FuboTV, Paramount+, Tubi, Roku, Frndly TV and more.

“This program is about connecting the right people at the right time,” said Kevin Gray, VP of experiential technology at Questex. “By facilitating meaningful one-to-one conversations, we’re giving buyers and sellers the platform to forge valuable partnerships that shape the future of streaming.”

First-time qualifying buyers will receive a complimentary conference pass to attend the StreamTV Show and a $750 travel stipend as a post-show reimbursement to help cover their expenses.