ADVERTISEMENT

Questex’s StreamTV Show, an event for streaming industry professionals, has expanded its global presence with the launch of StreamTV Europe, taking place April 12 to 14 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Building on the success of the flagship North American event, StreamTV Europe will bring together leaders in streaming, content distribution, technology and advertising to discuss the evolving landscape of global streaming, including shifting content consumption patterns and emerging monetization strategies.

StreamTV Europe has partnered with media cartographer Evan Shapiro of ESHAP and media and technology executive Tony Goncalves of The Evrose Group to share their insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the European market.

StreamTV Europe is expecting over 1,000 attendees, over 100 speakers and 65-plus sponsors and exhibitors.

“As the streaming industry continues to grow globally, Europe presents a dynamic and diverse market that demands its own platform for collaboration and innovation,” said Kevin Gray, VP and market leader of experiential technology at Questex. “StreamTV Europe will serve as the hub where industry leaders, disruptors and decision-makers come together to shape the future of streaming across the continent.”

“Europe is a perfect microcosm for the challenges and opportunities in streaming content, with broadcasters, big tech, big media and creators competing, collaborating and aggregating attention and economics,” Shapiro commented. “Now is the perfect moment to debate our issues and plan our future, in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

Goncalves, who spearheaded the launch of HBO Max (now Max), added, “Content and technology have no borders, yet each market has its varying degrees of complexity. Importing and exporting insights is incredibly valuable. By gathering some of the industry’s most influential figures in the innovation capital of Europe, this event will shape the future of media on one stage.”