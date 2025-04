ADVERTISEMENT

Live broadcast viewership will continue to decline between now and 2030, according to Enders Analysis, but that erosion is slowing, while SVOD usage among the 35-to-64 set is expected to significantly increase.

Live broadcast’s viewing share has been steadily declining over the years, falling to 40 percent of the 258 minutes of the average per-day viewing in the U.K. last year, with non-live broadcast usage at 18 percent. By 2030, Enders expects live to drop to 33 percent while non-live will inch up to 21 percent, driven by over-35s and kids. “However, it is unlikely that increases in non-live viewing will be able to stem total broadcaster decline even as the rate of decline slows,” Enders says. SVOD viewing had a 16 percent share among all viewers 4-plus, with that rising slightly to 18 percent of the average 260 minutes of viewing time. Viewing on video-sharing platforms will increase from 27 percent to 28 percent, driven by TV set usage. SVOD usage is expected to see significant pick-up among those aged 35 to 64, “but will remain relatively flat compared to today’s levels for younger viewers.”

In 2024, Enders recorded an average of 197 minutes of viewing on the TV set, with 52 percent of that on live broadcast, 23 percent on on-demand broadcast, 18 percent on SVOD and 8 percent on social video. From 2024 to 2030, total broadcaster viewing will decline by 6 percent to 141 minutes per person per day, with live taking a 43 percent share of TV viewing and on-demand 26 percent. SVOD viewing will increase by 15 percent to 46 minutes.

“Broadcasters will continue to take by far the largest share of TV set viewing in 2030 (at 69 percent), with more viewing going to non-live broadcasters than SVODs or VSPs,” Enders said.

Video growth is being led by YouTube, with social video platforms seeing greater takeup among the under-44 set.